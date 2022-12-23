(NEXSTAR) – Your late Christmas gift may be delivered even later this year.

Christmas falls on a Sunday this year, which means any day-of regular mail deliveries or last-minute trips to the post office are out of the question – the United States Postal Service (USPS) observes every Sunday as a day off.

But since the holiday falls on a Sunday, the United States Postal Service is also taking Monday, Dec. 26, as a day off. That means regular mail won’t be delivered Monday and post offices will be closed. Only Priority Mail Express mail will be delivered “in limited locations,” USPS said.

“If a holiday falls on a Sunday, for most USPS employees, the following Monday will be treated as a holiday for pay and leave purposes,” the agency explained, adding that if a holiday happens to fall on a Saturday, most employees will get the day before (Friday) off.

Christmas Eve, which falls on Saturday this year, isn’t a holiday observed by the post office, so regular mail will be delivered. That being said, local post offices may be operating limited hours. Mail at blue collection boxes may also be picked up earlier, so USPS recommends dropping off any mail before noon.

USPS posts its full list of observed holidays on its website. During a normal week, when there are no holidays, mail is delivered Monday through Saturday.