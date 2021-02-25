‘Whole world watched them kill him’: Daniel Prude’s brother ‘speechless’ over decision not to charge officers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Daniel Prude’s brother is still in shock over a grand jury’s decision not to indict officers allegedly involved in the death of the New York Black man.

Joe Prude said he’s at a loss for words, but is not surprised that the grand jury voted not to charge officers shown on body camera holding Daniel Prude down naked and handcuffed on a city street last winter until he stopped breathing.

“The whole world watched them kill him. And am I angry, am I outraged? Yeah but I’m at a loss for words. I don’t really know what to say,” Joe Prude said.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, who announced the decision Tuesday, said she’s “extremely disappointed” by it.

Daniel Prude died last March after his encounter with police. The medical examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide.

Police initially said Prude’s death was the result of a drug overdose, and it went mostly unnoticed until protests erupted after body camera video was released nearly six months later following pressure from his family.

"It’s just something I’ll never be able to digest at all. You all killed my brother and walked right away from it. Now you're gonna go back to work?" Joe Prude reacts to the grand jury's decision to not indict any officers on charges related to Daniel's death coming up on @News_8 pic.twitter.com/u6RXOmcwHh — Kayla Green (@KaylaGreen04) February 24, 2021

The video, released Sept. 4, showed officers placing a mesh bag over Prude’s head to stop him from spitting after they detained him for running naked through the streets. His family had called police because they were concerned about his safety after he bolted from the house.

On Wednesday, Joe Prude reflected back on that March night.

“If I’d have known that I wouldn’t have tossed them with my brother. I would’ve kept him in the house. I didn’t expect the reaction the way it happened when I called people for help,” he said.

Joe Prude said it’s hard to hold onto hope after the incident.

“We all should be equal human beings. I want us all to be treated the same way. If we’re not all going to be treated the same way, what the hell is the police force for?” he asked. “The law doesn’t work for us, and when I mean us, I mean people of color.”

He said he’ll never stop wondering why the grand jury made this decision.

“It’s just something I’m never gonna be able to digest at all. You all killed my brother and walked right away from it,” he said. “Now you all are gonna go right back to work. Are you serious?”

Joe Prude has a civil lawsuit in the works. He also said his lawyer will be going over the grand jury minutes to see exactly what was presented.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.