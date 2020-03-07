White House announces new chief of staff

FILE – In this Nov. 13, 2019, file photo, Rep. Mark Meadows, R- N.C., speaks to reporters as the hearing with top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine William Taylor, and career Foreign Service officer George Kent, at the House Intelligence Committee ends on Capitol Hill in Washington. In a statement Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, the North Carolina congressman and top ally to President Donald Trump says he struggled with the decision and came to it after discussion with his family.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is shaking up White House leadership, replacing his acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney with Republican North Carolina Representative Mark Meadows.

The president announced the staff reshuffle in Friday night tweets.

The long-rumored move comes as Trump has been surrounding himself with loyalists as he prepares for a tough reelection bid. But the timing – as the Trump administration was already facing criticism over its handling of the novel coronavirus outbreak – threatened to exacerbate concerns about the government’s ability to protect the nation.

Meadows will be the fourth chief of staff in as many years.