When protesters cry ‘defund the police,’ what does it mean?

People walk on the words ‘defund the police’ that was painted in bright yellow letters on 16th Street as demonstrators protest Sunday, June 7, 2020, near the White House in Washington, over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Protesters are making the demand, “defund the police,” as they show their anger at the police custody death of George Floyd and other black Americans killed by police officers.

But what does that mean?

It’s not necessarily about gutting police department budgets. Supporters of the idea say it is time for the country to address systemic issues in policing in America and spend more on what communities need, like housing and education.

President Donald Trump has been using the emergence of the “Defund the Police” slogan as an opportunity to brand Democrats as soft on crime.

