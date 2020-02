The Wendy’s Company announced plans today to launch its breakfast menu across the U.S. system in 2020. The menu features signature items including the Breakfast Baconator®, Frosty-ccino, and Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit.

Start your day out with the breakfast Baconator, a frosty-ccino, or a honey butter chicken biscuit.

Fast-food chain Wendy’s says its “worth waking up for!”.

The company announced on Twitter Tuesday that it will start serving breakfast nationwide on March 2 at its 300+ restaurants.

The breakfast baconator features a fresh-cracked egg, signature sausage patty, and six strips of applewood smoked bacon.