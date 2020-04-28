Welcome mat at Florida home seeks warrant and deputies did

by: The Associated Press

(Source: Flagler County Sheriff’s Office)

PALM COAST, Fla. (AP) — A welcome mat at the front door of a Florida home read “come back with a warrant” and that’s just what deputies did before finding drugs and drug paraphernalia inside.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports the home in Palm Coast was part of an investigation into illegal drugs. After seeing the doormat, authorities say the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office got the warrant. Deputies found fentanyl and drug paraphernalia inside during a search late last week.

Investigators say there were four people inside but no arrests were made immediately. The Florida Department of Children and Families was contacted regarding a child at the home.

© 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved.

