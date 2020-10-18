Watch: Trump tries to explain low fundraising numbers

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he “could be the world’s greatest fundraiser,” but he doesn’t want to put in the work or have to “do things” in return for his donors.

Trump claimed to thousands of supporters at a rally Friday in Macon, Georgia, that he could easily get multimillion-dollar donations from the heads of Wall Street firms.

But he says he’d then have “do things for them” in return.

The president spoke after his campaign released new numbers suggesting he’s likely the first president to face a financial disadvantage in the modern era.

Trump’s campaign, the Republican National Committee and associated groups raised $247 million in September.

That’s well short of the $383 million his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, and the Democratic National Committee reported raising last month.

Trump reported having $251.4 million in the bank, compared to Biden’s $432 million.