SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – “Who’s having more fun in Louisiana, Shreveport?! More than me?” laughs Olympic Gold Medalist Oksana Baiul-Farina in her viral video.

The winter storm temperatures plummeted below freezing, creating a private ice rink for Baiul and her family to enjoy.

According to her biography, she became a world champion at 15 and an Olympic gold medalist winner a year later at the 1994 Olympic Winter Games.

Known as the “Empress of Ice,” she headlined the ISU European Tour in 43 U.S. cities and soon moved to America.

“Thought…when you moved to #Shreveport and have sadly been deprived of ice beneath my golden blades for almost 2 years…and you are planning your exit…God opens up the sky and blessed us with private ice in our backyard, literally. It doesn’t snow in #Shreveport, they say; well, remember God is always watching and hears our #prayers, always!” captions Baiul.

The only Ukrainian to have ever won the Ladies’ Figure Skating gold medal also reminded others dealing with the brutal cold to protect their four p’s – pets, plants, pipes, and people.