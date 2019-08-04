Family: Woman killed in El Paso shooting shielding baby

Breaking News
From left, Melody Stout, Hannah Payan, Aaliyah Alba, Sherie Gramlich and Laura Barrios comfort each other during a vigil for victims of the shooting Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. A young gunman opened fire in an El Paso, Texas, shopping area during the busy back-to-school season, leaving multiple people dead and more than two dozen injured. (AP Photo/John Locher)

EL PASO, TX (AP) – A relative says a 25-year-old woman who was shot while apparently shielding her 2-month-old son was among the 20 people killed when a gunman opened fire in a crowded El Paso shopping area.

Leta Jamrowski of El Paso learned Saturday afternoon that her older sister Jordan Anchondo had been shot to death at Walmart while shopping for back-to-school supplies earlier in the day.

Jamrowski told the AP that her infant nephew suffered broken bones as a result of his mother falling to the ground.

