WATCH: Atlanta kids sing ‘Old Town Road’ to officers on horses

Nothing says summer for kids like a hot day… a community pool… and a hit song.

Those all came together in Atlanta Thursday… when kids enjoying their local pool gave police an unexpected surprise,

They serenaded the Atlanta Police Mounted Patrol Unit with an impromptu rendition of the hit song “Old Town Road.”

The number one smash hit by Atlanta rapper Lil’ Nas X blends hip hop with country music in a song about… appropriately enough… riding horses.

Atlanta police Lieutenant Greg Lyon liked the kids’ rendition so much, he recorded it and posted it to the police department’s Instagram page.