(WKBN) — Walmart has announced that it is tightening standards on its tuna supply chain.

Walmart and Sam’s Club last week announced stronger standards aimed at addressing issues that threaten the ocean ecosystem, such as illegal fishing and abandoned fishing equipment.

Citing the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, Walmart stated that “because of systemic issues like illegal and destructive fishing, over one-third of the world’s fisheries are now operating at unsustainable levels.”

Saying they are seeking to improve transparency and data gathering, the retailers want tuna suppliers to only use as sources vessels that have 100% monitoring as well as fisheries using “zero high seas transshipment.”

Transshipment is the transfer of fish or fish products from one vessel to another at sea or in port. High seas transshipment is one of the main ways that illegally caught fish gets to market.

“The seafood sector stands at a critical juncture today — accelerating action is essential,” the retailer wrote.

The guidelines must be implemented by 2027.

Jack Kittinger, vice president for the global fisheries and aquaculture with Conservation International, says he hopes other retailers follow Walmart’s lead.

“We hope such efforts will inspire other businesses to adopt similar measures that help contribute to global conservation priorities and adherence to international standards for human rights,” Kittinger said.