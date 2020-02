If you really want to impress your Valentine this Friday, or if you waited too late to book a table at a nice restaurant, consider going to Waffle House.

The 24-hour diner is now accepting Valentine’s Day reservations.

You heard right – reservations for Waffle House.

Participating locations are adding holiday-themed specials for the occasion – in addition to their regular menu.

The company promises the special menu will be “love at first bite.”