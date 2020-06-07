Virginia officer charged in use of stun gun on black man

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A white Virginia police officer has been charged with assault and battery in connection with the use of a stun gun on a black man.

Body camera video shown at a press conference late Saturday shows Fairfax County police Officer Tyler Timberlake arrived on scene and fired his stun gun after other officers had spent several minutes trying to persuade the man to get into an ambulance on Friday.

Fairfax County Police Chief Edwin Roessler says it’s unclear why Timberlake used the stun gun. The police chief said the behavior would not be tolerated. He says the man has been released from the hospital.

It’s unclear whether Timberlake has a lawyer to comment.

