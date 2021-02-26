Virgin Hotel will open in Las Vegas with no parking or resort fees

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is due to open in about a month and guests will find they won’t have to pay resort or parking fees.

According to a news release from the company, it is a big proponent of upfront pricing and no resort fees at any of its properties. It’s referred to as the “No Nickle and Diming” policy. After some initial delays, the hotel will open on March 25 with complimentary self-parking and no charge for Wi-Fi.

“We are so proud to be one of the first major casino-resorts in Las Vegas without a resort fee. Beyond this, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas will exceed expectations with valued amenities and added benefits. Our commitment to our guests has never wavered and we cannot wait to open our doors in 26 days and welcome them back,” remarked Richard “Boz” Bosworth, President & CEO of JC Hospitality, owner of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

The hotel has 1,600 rooms, and a 60,000 square foot casino and is located off the Las Vegas Strip in the property that was formally the Hard Rock Hotel.