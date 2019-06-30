Video shows suspect dragging deputy while fleeing traffic stop, sheriff says

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A traffic stop for window tinting led to a nearly eight-hour manhunt Saturday after an armed man dragged a Seminole County deputy with his car while trying to flee, Sheriff Dennis Lemma said.

Lemma said after Deputy Aaron Blais pulled Rocky Rudolph Jr., 38, over in Lake Mary for a window tinting infraction around 9:40 a.m., the deputy smelled marijuana in the car and Rudolph turned combative.

Lemma said Rudolph tried to flee and dragged Deputy Blais twice at 40 to 50 mph down County Road 46A near I-4 for approximately 200 yards.

