VIDEO: Asian man fights back during violent attempted robbery

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — An Asian man fought back after he was attacked on the sidewalk in an attempted robbery in Oakland on Saturday morning. The incident was captured on cell phone video from an apartment above.

Tiffany Chuk witnessed the assault from an apartment window and starting recording from her cell phone.

“I was scared,” she said. “We tried to record his license plate for evidence for the police.”

Chuk saw the suspect’s car park across the street. The man got out of the car and ran towards the victim, Chuk said. Video shows the suspect on top of the man and punching him several times.

Chuk said she and her siblings tried to distract the man by banging on the window to scare him off while her brother called 911.

The suspect got up and threw one more punch before the victim began to chase him.

Chuk and her siblings began to yell at the suspect, “Hey, we’re calling the police on you.”

That’s when the suspect got back into his car and drove away.

“Its scary because prior to coming to Oakland, I’ve seen these attacks on news and social media, and to wake up to that was shocking. It was horrifying and terrible,” Chuk said. “My sister couldn’t even sleep that night. That man could’ve been anybody. To witness it first-hand and to see the man yell as he was getting attacked, that’s why I wanted to share the video. We want this person brought to justice.”