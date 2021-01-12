Vice President Mike Pence says no to invoking 25th Amendment against Trump

Vice President Mike Pence finishes a swearing-in ceremony for senators in the Old Senate Chamber at the Capitol in Washington, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)

WASHINGTON, DC (WKRN) — ABC News reports that Vice President Mike Pence is opposing invoking the 25th Amendment against President Donald Trump, with eight days remaining in his term and just short of a week since pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol building.

In a letter to Democrat and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Pence called the House Democrats call for Trump’s removal via the 25th Amendment “political games” at a time when the country didn’t need it. He also said that he would “work in good faith with the upcoming administration to ensure an orderly transition of power.”

“I do not believe that such a course of action is in the best interest of our Nation or consistent with our Constitution. Last week, I did not yield to pressure to exert power beyond my constitutional authority to determine the outcome of the election, and I will not now yield to efforts in the House of Representatives to play political games at a time so serious in the life of our Nation.

Pence stated in his letter that the amendment “was designed to address Presidential incapacity or disability.”

“Under our Constitution, the 25th Amendment is not a means of punishment or usurpation. Invoking the 25th Amendment in such a manner would set a terrible precedent,” said Pence.

He also urged her and other members of Congress “to avoid actions that would further divide and inflame the passions of the moment.”

You can read the full letter below:

(Source: ABC News)