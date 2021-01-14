Vegetarians, rejoice! Taco Bell bringing potatoes back to its menu

Taco Bell chain restaurant in Middletown, DE, on July 26, 2019. (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) — In a decision that’s sure to delight vegetarians, Taco Bell announced Thursday that potatoes are returning to its menu.

Starting March 11, Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes and the Spicy Potato Soft Taco will be back after getting nixed in August amid Taco Bell’s efforts to simplify its menu due to the pandemic.

And now, an announcement from our CEO. pic.twitter.com/JHHJMrPEJH — Taco Bell (@tacobell) January 14, 2021

Taco Bell’s decision to drop potatoes last year prompted outcry online. There was even a Change.org “petition for Taco Bell to NOT remove all potato items” that garnered more than 5,000 signatures.

“The return of our beloved potatoes is just the first step in showing our fans the strong continued commitment to vegetarian we are making this year,” Liz Matthews, Taco Bell’s Global Chief Food Innovation Officer, said in a statement.

The two potato dishes feature the chain’s seasoned potato bites, which are certified vegan by the American Vegetarian Association. Taco Bell currently has over 30 vegetarian ingredients on its U.S. menu.

Taco Bell is also collaborating with Beyond Meat on a new plant-based protein that will be tested this year. It will be the company’s first foray into plant-based meat in the U.S.

“This year, we have more meatless options in store that vegetarians, veggie-curious and even meat-eaters will love,” said Matthews.

The Spicy Potato Soft Taco will sell for $1 and the Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes will sell for $1.49 at participating U.S. locations. (Prices may vary.)