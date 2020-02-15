VA teen wanted for killing mother, 6-year-old brother, shooting father arrested for shoplifting in NC

FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC/WKRN) — Virginia and North Carolina authorities apprehended a 17-year-old accused of killing his mother and 6-year-old brother on Valentine’s Day. The 17-year-old also shot his father, authorities said.

Levianthan ‘Levi’ Norwood was arrested in North Carolina after store employees called in a shoplifter to police. A 2007 Toyota Camry that Norwood was reported to be driving was also recovered during his arrest.

The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a shooting Friday night in the 12000 block of Elk Run Road in Midland, Virginia. When they arrived a victim of the shooting told officers his son had shot his wife and 6-year-old child.

As of Saturday morning, Virginia authorities were still searching for Norwood who was wanted for two counts of murder.

Deputies said ‘Levi’ was considered ‘armed and dangerous’ during the manhunt. Investigators are now en route to North Carolina to bring Norwood back to Virginia.