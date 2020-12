NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The United States Postal Service is warning about the possibility of deliveries being delayed due to the impacts of COVID-19.

The USPS says it is experiencing “unprecedented volume increases and limited employee availability” due to COVID-19.

Customers are asked to remain patient as the USPS works to deliver packages around the holiday season.

“We appreciate your patience and remain committed to delivering the holidays to you,” USPS said.