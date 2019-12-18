US opposes lifting key sanctions against North Korea

U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island Tuesday, June 12, 2018 in Singapore. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The United States says it opposes a draft resolution proposed by China and Russia that would terminate U.N. sanctions on several North Korean exports.

The State Department called the measure “premature.” It said Tuesday that Russia and China presented the resolution at a time when North Korea is threatening to conduct “an escalated provocation” and is refusing to meet with U.S. officials to discuss denuclearization.

The State Department said President Donald Trump “remains committed to making progress toward commitments” he made with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at their first summit in Singapore in June 2018.