1  of  2
Breaking News
Investigation underway after vehicle crashes into Madison apartment building Country singer Daniel Lee Martin found dead in Florida home by deputies serving warrant for child sex abuse charges
Closings
Muhlenberg County Schools

US Marshals looking for man accused of stealing thousands from women he met online

National
Posted: / Updated:
Marcus Beam

Marcus Beam

CHICAGO (WGN) — US Marshals are looking for an Illinois man who is accused of jumping bail after swindling thousands from women he met online.

Marcus Beam was indicted last month on several charges, including nine counts of wire fraud. Authorities said he went on the run last week.

Beam allegedly told women he met on dating sites he owned a Chicago investment firm.

Authorities said he convinced them into give him money, claiming he’d invest into companies like Uber and Lyft.

Instead, US Marshals said Beam spent the money on himself.

If you’ve seen him, you’re urged to call US Marshals at 877-926-8332.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar