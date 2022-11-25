AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — The United States frustrated England in a 0-0 draw on Friday for its second consecutive tie in the World Cup.

The result might not match the U.S.’ famous 1-0 win from the 1950 tournament, but it was the latest occasion in which the Americans have defied the odds against the Three Lions.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

England is still waiting for its first win in three World Cup matches against the U.S. after a 1-1 draw in South Africa in 2010.

The U.S. came close to recording a second victory over England at a World Cup after creating several scoring chances, including a first-half shot by Christian Pulisic that smashed the crossbar.

Weston McKennie also fired over from just eight yards out.

Harry Kane missed a stoppage time header for England.

England knew victory would guarantee progress to the knockout stages, but a draw still keeps it at the top of Group B with four points. The U.S. is third with two points and needs a win against Iran on Tuesday to advance.