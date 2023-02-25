(NewsNation) — The house in Moscow, Idaho, where four college students were brutally killed will be demolished and a memorial and garden will be established on the university’s campus, according to a memo from the president of the University of Idaho.

The memo states that an offer from the owner of the home, at 1122 King Road, was accepted by the university, which plans to have the structure demolished.

“This is a healing step and removes the physical structure where the crime that shook our community was committed,” the memo states. “Demolition also removes efforts to further sensationalize the crime scene.”

The nondescript gray house on King Road was the center of a massive quadruple-murder investigation after the stabbing deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin and Madison Mogen in Nov. 2022.

The 2,175-square-foot house had six bedrooms and three bathrooms spread out across three floors, with two bedrooms and a bathroom on each level. The victims were found on the second and third floors, according to police.

News of the murders shocked the University of Idaho community as well as the surrounding town of Moscow.

In his memo, University of Idaho President Scott Green said the school “will never forget” the victims.

“I will do everything in my power to protect their dignity and respect their memory,” he stated. “Together we will rebuild and continue to support each other.”

In addition, the president’s memo said early planning is underway to create a memorial to the four students somewhere on the school’s campus.

“While the memorial will be a focal point of a garden, the garden will also be a place of remembrance of other students we have lost and a place of healing for those left behind,” the memo states.

Brian Kohberger, 28, was arrested in December 2022 in connection with the slayings of the four students. He faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary.