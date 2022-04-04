KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help to identify the man found dead on the Appalachian Trail. The man was found on Jan. 21 off of the Benton MacKaye Trail in Fannin County, GA.

The man was wearing a small gray t-shirt, a gray fleece long sleeve shirt, tan Wrangler brand cargo pants size 30×32, gray wool boot socks, and Keen brand hiking boots size 10.5. The man had in his possession a black Thermal-FR brand fleece quarter zip pullover, a dark gray Champion brand quarter zip fleece, a black Uline skull cap with rechargeable light attachment and a small black folding shovel.

A rendering of the man created by a forensic artist can be found below along with photos of what he was wearing.

Courtesy of NPS Investigative Services Branch

Thermal-FR fleece

Keen hiking boots, size 10.5

Champion fleece

Uline skull cap

Small folding shovel

This investigation remains active and ongoing. GBI asks anyone with information regrading the man to contact the GBI Cleveland Office at 706-348-4866. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS, online at https://bit.ly/3wYC8E9 or through the See Something, Send Something mobile app.