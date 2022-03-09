OXFORD, Miss. — A woman is listed in critical condition after police say she was injured in a car accident after two men were drag racing Sunday.

The accident happened around 3:15 a.m. on West Jackson Avenue near McDonald’s in Oxford. Officers say the woman was driving and a Chevrolet Camaro struck her vehicle.

She was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi in critical condition.

The unborn baby was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators later found out that Meko Lamar, 19, and Tyler Hammond, 19, were drag racing at the time of the accident. Hammond fled the scene after the accident, according to Oxford Police.

Lamar has been charged with homicide of an unborn child and drag racing. Hammond has been charged with felony fleeing and drag racing.

Lamar was issued a $150,000 bond with Hammond being issued a $50,000 bond.

This is an ongoing investigation.