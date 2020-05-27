Tuesday Morning becomes 5th big retailer to file Chapter 11

NEW YORK (AP) – Discount goods retailer Tuesday Morning has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the fifth major retailer to do so since the pandemic.

As part of the bankruptcy reorganization, the Dallas-based chain said Wednesday it plans to close approximately 230 of its 687 stores over the summer to focus on high-performing locations and will do so with a phased approach.

Tuesday Morning joins J.C. Penney, luxury department store chain Neiman Marcus, J.Crew, and Stage Stores in filing for Chapter 11 since the pandemic that forced many stores selling non-essential goods to close resulting in evaporating sales.

