YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A gun inside a raw chicken and a grenade are among the items that the Transportation Security Administration seized from airports in 2022.

The TSA released its annual list of “Top 10 catches,” a video compilation posted on the agency’s social media platforms the last week of the year that details some of the year’s more unusual finds.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

“Guns, drugs, grenades, and more! Find out which jaw-dropping discoveries made our “Top 10 Catches of 2022!” TSA said on social media. Here is the list:

Soiled money inside crutches (El Paso International Airport)

An inert grenade (Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport)

Electric cattle prods inside a guitar case (Washington Dulles International Airport)

A gun inside a PlayStation (Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport)

Drug hidden in hair scrunchies (Boise Airport)

A knife hidden in a laptop (Richmond International Airport)

A gun in an arm sling (Greater Rochester International Airport)

A gun hidden inside jars of peanut butter (John F. Kennedy International Airport)

A gun inside a raw chicken (Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport)

Fentanyl inside candy wrappers (Los Angeles International Airport)

According to The Washington Post, the list has been around since at least 2016, when the catches included a brandy bottle containing dead sea horses at the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport and a movie prop corpse intercepted at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

This year, the TSA also reported seizing a record number of firearms at security checkpoints, surpassing 6,000 in a year for the first time. More than 88% of the guns were loaded, according to a news release from TSA issued on Dec. 16.

As a result of the record number of seizures, the TSA decided last month to raise the fine for people caught with a gun in their carry-on bag, with the maximum fine going from $13,910 to $14,950.

Firearm possession laws vary by location, but guns are never allowed in carry-on bags at any airport security checkpoint, even if a passenger has a concealed-weapon permit.

Passengers who want to transport a firearm must do so in checked baggage and declare the firearms to their airline upon checking in. Airlines might also have additional requirements.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.