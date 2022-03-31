WASHINGTON (WKRN) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) stated on Thursday it’s improving the screening experience for all travelers. The announcement was made on the International Transgender Day of Visibility.

The TSA said it will be implementing new standards for transgender, nonbinary, and gender-nonconforming airline passengers. The administration said its implementing enhanced screening technology that is gender-neutral.

“On this internationally recognized day for the transgender community, TSA is proud to announce significant initiatives as a direct result of close partnership with community stakeholders,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske.

The TSA PreCheck program will also be updated to include an “X” gender marker option on its enrollment application, which is set to begin in early April 2022. Current TSA PreCheck members may change the gender associated with their account by calling (855) 347-8371.

The TSA also announced it will reduce the number of pat-down screenings and streamline identity validation.

“When travelers appear at the travel document checker podium for identity verification, gender information is irrelevant in determining that a traveler may proceed into the screening area,” a release read.

In August 2020, the TSA also launched the Inclusion Action Committee to review the agency’s policies and practices in order to make recommendations for improvement.