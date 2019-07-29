Trump takes clemency actions in several cases

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has pardoned five men convicted of crimes including theft, fraud and drug trafficking, in addition to commuting the sentences of two others.

The president commuted the sentences of Ted Suhl, who was convicted of bribery related to Medicaid fraud, and Ronen Nahmani, a Florida man convicted of selling synthetic marijuana. The White House says he has five young children and that his wife is suffering from terminal cancer.

Trump’s clemency actions to date have tended to focus on household names and conservatives, including champion boxer Jack Johnson, former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio, conservative commentator Dinesh D’Souza and media mogul Conrad Black. He also freed Alice Johnson, who was serving life without parole for drug offenses, after her case was championed by reality star Kim Kardashian West.