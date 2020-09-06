Trump supporters hold boat parade at Texas lake, reports of boats sinking

LAKE TRAVIS, Texas (NewsNation Now) — Supporters of President Trump gathered at a Texas lake Saturday for a boat parade as officials said they responded to multiple calls for boats in distress and that several boats sunk.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said several boats sunk during the parade on Saturday afternoon. Distress calls came from multiple locations along the parade route, including Emerald Point, Paradise Cove, West Beach and Hurst Creek, according to TCSO.

(KXAN/Andy Way)

Early turnout at the “Lake Travis Trump Boat Parade” (KXAN/Andy Way)

Courtesy of Koby Wheeler.

“It was like an ocean out there. I’m surprised I survived it. We didn’t make it all the way around the parade, because it was just too much,” said Danielle Severn. “The boats were mainly just teeter-tot-erring. A lot of them took on water by the nose. After that it was over, especially for the smaller boats.”

The first call came in at 12:15 p.m. as the parade started, TCSO said.

At least 2,400 people were reportedly expected to turn out for a boat parade in support of the president. The parade was organized on Facebook.

The event featured decorated boats and Trump flags, in addition to parachute jumpers and concerts in the evening.

Austin Texas EMS said that there were no injuries or medical emergencies during the boat parade.

