Tribal police officer killed in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A Tohono O’odham Nation police officer was killed Thursday while trying to apprehend a suspect on tribal land near the tiny southern Arizona community of Why, authorities said.

Tribal police said officers were responding to reports of a public disturbance by an armed and erratic driver around 9 a.m. near a casino.

During the apprehension, police said one officer suffered a serious injury and was airlifted to a hospital in Phoenix where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect attempted to flee the scene but was arrested by tribal police with help from U.S. Border Patrol agents.

Authorities said the suspect was in custody and receiving treatment for his injuries.

The name of the police officer killed and how he died weren’t immediately released by authorities and neither was the identity of the suspect.

But Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey identified the fallen officer as Bryan Brown and announced that flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset Friday to honor Brown.

The FBI said it was investigating the incident that occurred near the Desert Diamond Casino in Why, located about 120 miles west of Tucson.

The Tohono O’odham reservation stretches from near Tucson to the edge of Why.