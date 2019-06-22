Toys R Us reopening some US stores later this year: report

FILE- In this Jan. 24, 2018, file photo, a woman enters a Toys R Us store in Paramus, N.J. Toys R Us CEO David Brandon told employees Wednesday, March 14, 2018, that the company’s plan is to liquidate all of its U.S. stores, according to an audio recording of the meeting obtained by The Associated […]

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It’s back from the dead!

Toys R Us is expected to reopen stores just in time for the 2019 holiday season, according to Bloomberg.

The iconic toy retailer closed all of its locations last year, but is expected to launch an e-commerce site and about a half dozen U.S. stores later this year.

The exact locations of the stores haven’t yet been announced, but Bloomberg reports the new stores are expected to be about a third of the size of traditional Toys R Us outlets with play areas and other interactive experiences.