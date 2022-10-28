After weeks of speculation, it’s now official.

Football star Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen have announced they’re divorced.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback issued a statement to his Instagram stories.

“In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together,” the post read. “We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

“We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration,” he continued. “Doing so is, of course painful, and difficult, like it is for so many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However, we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written.”

Bündchen issued a statement as well via her Instagram stories.

“The decision to end a marriage is never easy, but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always,” her post read.

The couple first started dating in 2006 and got married in 2009.

They have two children together, a son named Benjamin and a daughter named Vivian.

The seven-time super bowl champion has a son, John, from a previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.