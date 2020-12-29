Times Square confetti to include New Year’s Eve wishes from thousands of people

NEW YORK CITY (WATE) — When confetti falls on New York City’s Times Square this Thursday it will include thousands of wishes from people around the world.

A Wishing Wall set up in Times Square and another online invited people to submit their goals and dreams for the new year. Those wishes are being printed onto the actual confetti that will be dropped on revelers at midnight this New Year’s Eve.

Wishes made in Times Square

(Photo courtesy of Times Square Alliance)

A test of the multi-colored confetti’s “airworthiness” is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday from the marquee of the Hard Rock Cafe in Times Square.

The deadline to submit wishes has passed, but you can get an early start on wishing for 2022.

Wishes can also be shared on Twitter and Instagram using the #ConfettiWish hashtag.