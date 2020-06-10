Thousands of scientists strike to protest systemic racism

(WKRN) — Since the end of May, there have been ongoing demonstrations and protests against police brutality and systemic racism throughout the country.

Today, thousands of scientists, scientific publications, researchers, and others in the STEM community are taking a stand against racism by participating in a STEM shutdown.

This movement uses the hashtags, #ShutDownSTEM and #ShutDownAcademia, and urges scientists, researchers, and students who work in science to take a break from their usual activities to protest racism in the scientific community.

ShutDownSTEM was organized by a group of scientists in less than a week. This movement urges scientists to educate themselves and to come up with plans of action to combat disparities and systemic racism in research and academia.

Today we join #ShutDownSTEM #ShutDownAcademia #Strike4BlackLives. We will not publish Nature today and will instead take time to focus on what we can do better, and plan how we can play our part in eradicating anti-Black racism in academia and STEM. https://t.co/7cJg105daI — Nature (@nature) June 10, 2020

Influential research publications, like Science and Nature, are also participating today by taking a break from publishing.

You can find more information at shutdownstem.com.

The organizers of this movement also want to be clear that today is aimed at the broad research community and not those who are currently working on ending the COVID-19 pandemic.