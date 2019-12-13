This city will pay you $15,000 to move there

by: Alexa Mae Asperin

Posted: / Updated:
TOPEKA, Kan. (KRON) – Do you either want A (to receive $15,000) or B (to move to Kansas)?

If you choose either letter, you’re in luck!

Kansas’ state capital is offering potential new residents up to $15,000 to move there.

It’s all thanks to “Choose Topeka,” a pilot program that will match employer funds put up for people who move to Topeka and live and work there for a year, city and Shawnee County economic development groups announced Thursday, according to a CNN report.

The funds will be available for 40 to 60 new residents in the pilot program’s first run.

The statement also read that the performance-based incentives kick in a year after the employee has relocated and “could be used for all types of moving-related expenses.”

