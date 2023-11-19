SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Trying to get a jump on your holiday shopping? Unfortunately, you may need to wait until Black Friday (though many retailers already started their deals earlier this month) — many stores are closing their doors for Thanksgiving this year.

According to RetailMeNot, for the better part of a decade, major retail stores have opened their doors on Thanksgiving Day.

However, that all changed with the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, many major retail stores announced they would be closed on Thanksgiving and open at some point on Black Friday.

In 2021 and 2022, major retail stores again stayed closed on the Thanksgiving holiday and opened early on Black Friday.

Now, in 2023, many major retail stores are sticking with the trend and staying closed on the holiday.

Here’s a look at major retailers that have confirmed they’re taking Thanksgiving off this year. We’ve also included when they’ll reopen for Black Friday:

Best Buy

Best Buy stores will be closed for Thanksgiving this year, the retailer confirmed on its website. You can check your store’s Black Friday hours online with the store locator.

Costco

As they do for most major holidays, Costco warehouses will be closed for Thanksgiving. They’ll open again for Black Friday, but hours may vary. You can check your warehouse’s hours online.

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Hope you have your ball already for the family Thanksgiving football game: Dick’s Sporting Goods stores will be closed, a representative told News 2’s parent company, Nexstar. Stores will reopen at 6 a.m. on Black Friday. You can confirm your store’s hours online.

Hobby Lobby

Like it does for major holidays, Hobby Lobby will be closed on Thanksgiving. Stores will reopen at 8 a.m. on Black Friday, the company confirmed online.

Home Depot

A representative confirmed to Nexstar that Home Depot stores will be closed for Thanksgiving but will reopen at 6 a.m. for Black Friday.

Home Goods and Homesense

You’ll have to hold off on shopping for home décor and furnishings until Black Friday; both Home Goods and Homesense stores will be closed for Turkey Day, a representative told News 2’s parent company. Most will reopen at 7 a.m. on Black Friday. You can confirm your store’s hours online.

IKEA

All IKEA stores are closed on Thanksgiving, and store hours may vary for Black Friday. You can find your location’s hours online.

JCPenney

JCPenney will be closed on Thanksgiving, a representative told Nexstar but will reopen at 5 a.m. on Black Friday.

Kohl’s

While Kohl’s stores are closed for Thanksgiving, they’ll open bright and early at 5 a.m. on Black Friday, a representative reported.

Lowe’s

Lowe’s will close its doors for Thanksgiving and reopen at 6 a.m. on Black Friday, a representative confirmed to News 2’s parent company.

Macy’s

Macy’s is giving its employees the day off for Thanksgiving but will be open again from 6 a.m. to 10:59 p.m. on Black Friday.

Marshalls

Marshalls will remain closed for Thanksgiving. Most stores will reopen at 7 a.m. on Black Friday, a representative told Nexstar.

Petco

Petco stores will be closed for Thanksgiving but reopen at 8 a.m. on Black Friday, according to a representative.

PetSmart

A representative confirmed to News 2’s parent company that PetSmart stores will be closed on Thanksgiving. They’ll reopen again at 7 a.m. on Black Friday.

REI

Unlike other retailers on this list, REI will be closed for Thanksgiving and Black Friday. In an email to Nexstar, the company said it will instead pay its more than 16,000 employees “to spend time outside with family and friends” on Black Friday “rather than focusing on profits and sales.”

Sam’s Club

Sam’s Club confirmed online that its warehouses will be closed for Thanksgiving. Stores will reopen for normal hours on Black Friday.

Target

CEO Brian Cornell announced earlier this year that Target stores would remain closed again on Thanksgiving. Stores will reopen at 6 a.m. Friday.

TJ Maxx

A representative told News 2’s parent company that TJ Maxx stores will be closed for Thanksgiving. Most will reopen at 7 a.m. on Black Friday.

Walmart

For the fourth consecutive year, Walmart stores nationwide will be closed for Thanksgiving, CEO John Furner confirmed earlier this year. Stores will reopen for regular hours on Black Friday.

Don’t see the store you need on the list? You can verify your store’s hours online or by calling ahead.