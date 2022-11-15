NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Pass the turkey… or not!

Families across the nation will soon seek out to grocery stores to begin preparing for a feast. However, one survey suggests there might be some items you want to keep out of the grocery cart.

The Vacationer, a website focused on all things travel, recently collaborated with SurveyMonkey to ask over 1,000 Americans which traditional Thanksgiving foods they disliked the most.

Surprisingly, the majority of those surveyed admitted that they hate turkey- which for some is the prototype of Thanksgiving food.

Most hated foods for Thanksgiving 2022:

Cranberry Sauce Turkey Green bean casserole Ham Coleslaw Sweet potatoes/yams Stuffing/dressing Pumpkin pie Carrots Mashed Potatoes Corn Macaroni and Cheese Apple Pie

The survey found the most disliked Thanksgiving food for 2022 goes to cranberry sauce with 30.51% of American adults saying they could do without it.

