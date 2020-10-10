‘That bell, tho!’ Twitter shows love for bell used during Texas Senate debate

AUSTIN (KXAN) — During the debate between U.S. Senate candidates MJ Hegar and John Cornyn Friday night, people joined the conversation using the hashtag #TXSenateDebate.

It was hard for many not to compare this debate to either the first presidential debate or the vice presidential debate.

The moderating team for this #TXSenateDebate should do all of the presidential debates. — Txnewsprincess (@txnewsprincess) October 10, 2020

Thank you #TXSenateDebate for reminding me that politics can actually be a lot of fun and energizing — 🦻🏻 Allison Christine 🦻🏻 (@llisonWndrlnd) October 10, 2020

National Debate Commission needs to hire the state level debate moderators. Rapid fire, re-ask the unanswered questions and move on. Bravo #TXSenateDebate — joan clisham (@joanhou) October 10, 2020

A lot of people were a fan of the debate bell, too. It was used to notify the candidates when their time was up for answering a question.

@debates if there is another #POTUS debate you should use the bell from the #TXsenatedebate seems to work better — Michael Spraley (@michaelws85) October 10, 2020

Can't we use that bell for the Presidential Debates? Totally works. #TXSenateDebate — Boogie Mom (@tfotinos) October 10, 2020

And, most importantly, some people came away with an important reminder: vote!

Now THIS was a debate. Well done, moderators; well done candidates! (I know who I’m voting for) #TXSenateDebate #VOTE — Gina Fraustro (@GinaFraustro) October 10, 2020

You can watch a full recap of the debate here. Election Day is Nov. 3, but registered Texans can begin voting early Oct. 13 through Oct. 30.