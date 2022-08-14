SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST)— A Texas business owner was arrested Monday and charged with assault months after a video capturing the incident went viral.

(Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office)

According to records filed by the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Department, Evan Noelle Berryhill, 28, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center and charged with assault because of bias or prejudice, a hate crime in Texas.

Records filed by police say Berryhill knowingly caused physical contact because of her bias or prejudice against homosexuals.

A video that went viral shortly after the incident Berryhill is being charged for appears to show her verbally and physically assaulting an LGBT+ couple in the parking lot of the apartment complex where both parties live. In the video, the woman can be heard using homophobic slurs.

Since the video’s recording in April, it has gone viral after being shared by Danesh, a popular TikTok user. The incident and video were featured on Advocate.com. The publication, which reports Berryhill is a local boutique owner, has since released an updated story about the hate crime charges against her.

According to jail records, Berryhill was released on a $1,000 bond shortly after her arrest on Monday.