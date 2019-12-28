Texas sheriff: 2 dead, multiple shot in music video ‘ambush’

HOUSTON (AP) – A Texas sheriff says two people were shot and killed and multiple others wounded when a group filming a music video was “ambushed.”

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says at least nine people were shot Friday night in a residential neighborhood north of Houston.

He says a group had been filming a music video in a parking lot when they were ambushed by people in cars and on foot who fired shots.

No suspect information has been made available.

He says two people died at the scene and the others have been hospitalized, with one in critical condition.

