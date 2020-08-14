Texas band director accused of having child porn, recording students

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A Texas band director is accused of possessing child pornography and videoing students who did not know they were being recorded.

Kyle police arrested Tyler Townshend, 30, on Thursday around 1 p.m. Townshend was the Dahlstrom Middle School assistant band director for symphonic and jazz bands as well as the percussion program and helped with the Hays High School marching band. He faces 10 charges of possession or promotion of child pornography and 10 felony counts of invasive visual recordings.

Police seized several electronic devices while serving a warrant at his Buda home earlier this month. Buda is located roughly 15 miles south of Austin, Texas.

“After reviewing the devices, Kyle Police found that invasive visual recordings of unknowing students were on Townsend’s cell phone,” a press release said. “Police are working to identify the victims of these visual recordings and will notify victims directly.”

Hays CISD said these recordings of female students were invasive, but not pornographic. Students can reach out using the Hays Hopeline if they need counseling services, the district said.

Hays CISD put Townshend on administrative leave on July 27, after Kyle police told the district they were investigating him. He resigned from the district July 31. The school district reported the situation to the State Board for Educator Certification. Hays CISD said he passed a comprehensive fingerprint-based criminal background check when he was hired in 2015.

Townshend is being booked into the Hays County Jail.