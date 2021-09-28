Tennessee Valley Authority announces COVID-19 vaccine requirement for employees

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Tennessee Valley Authority will soon be requiring COVID-19 vaccines for all its employees.

A TVA spokesperson stated Tuesday that the agency plans to require the COVID-19 vaccine for employees by November 22.

The agency is working to implement specific policies and procedures regarding the vaccination requirement, including a secure portal for employees to document their vaccination status.

“After reviewing the recently issued Executive Order and additional guidance received from the Safer Federal Workforce Task Force for federal employees, TVA employees will be required to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by November 22, 2021. TVA has consistently encouraged our workforce to become vaccinated since vaccines became available to them, as this offers the best protection against serious illness. We are currently working on developing the specific processes and procedures needed to implement this new requirement, including the development of a secure system through which employees will document their vaccination status. As new information becomes available, we will share it with employees. Until then, TVA’s current COVID-19 protection protocols will remain in place.” Tennessee Valley Authority

TVA’s current COVID-19 procedures can be found on the TVA website.

Specifically, current policies include: