Teenager registers people to vote while they wait at Popeyes

(CNN) – A teenager in Charlotte, North Carolina registered voters waiting in line for Popeyes’ new chicken sandwiches Saturday.

17-year-old David Ledbetter shared pictures of himself doing the important work on Instagram.

He and a group of other youngsters spent the day talking to voters, handing out sample ballots and registration forms.

They say they ran out of pamphlets and voter forms by the end of the day.

Ledbetter brainstormed the idea with an attorney, Stephanie Sneed, who is running for the local school board.

There’s no word, however, on whether Ledbetter is impressed with Popeye’s new chicken sandwiches.