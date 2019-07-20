Target releasing adaptive Halloween costumes for children with special needs

In the spirit of Halloween, Target has designed sensory-friendly costumes which are inclusive to kids who have special needs.

As part of their new Hyde and Eek! Boutique, the retail giant is releasing the line of comfy costumes and fun covers that transform wheelchairs into a pirate ship or princess carriage.

The costumes’ designs are meant to adapt to a child’s mobility or sensory needs.

“From a fun shark and unicorn to a princess and a pirate, these costumes feature thoughtful details like flat seams and no tags, helping even more kids enjoy the festivities of the fall season,” a Target spokesperson told “Good Morning America.”

The adaptive costumes will arrive on the heels of Target’s Pillowfort sensory-friendly home items and Cat & Jack sensory-friendly clothing pieces, which combine kid’s fashion with function.

“Based on the response to our Cat & Jack adaptive apparel and Pillowfort sensory-friendly home items, we know that design details can have a huge impact,” Target told “GMA.”

After the adaptive apparel was release, Target designer Stacey Monsen explained how her 7-year-old daughter Elinor, who has autism, helped sparked the idea.

“She’s not potty-trained, which means finding clothes that fit is a challenge,” Monsen told Target in 2017. “For pants or shorts, I either size way up, or buy pieces that are all function, no style. I’ve met lots of other parents who face similar challenges, including many of our guests and team members.”

Monsen went on, “After talking with some of my internal design colleagues I thought, why not create pieces that address some of these problems?”

The new costumes are currently available for pre-order on Target.com. Outfits range from $20 to $30 and wheelchair covers are separately priced at $45.