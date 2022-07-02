(iSeeCars) – SUVs have steadily grown in popularity to become the nation’s most popular vehicle type. But how popular are SUVs compared to other vehicle categories across the country? Or do some states prefer pickup trucks or traditional passenger cars?
|Most Popular Vehicle Type By State – iSeeCars
|State
|Dominant Vehicle Type
|SUVs
|Cars
|Trucks
|Minivans
|Alabama
|SUVs
|40.7%
|36.1%
|20.5%
|2.0%
|Alaska
|SUVs
|43.4%
|22.4%
|30.8%
|2.1%
|Arizona
|Cars
|38.1%
|43.5%
|15.1%
|2.4%
|Arkansas
|SUVs
|41.8%
|31.1%
|24.3%
|2.0%
|California
|Cars
|36.0%
|48.6%
|11.7%
|2.3%
|Colorado
|SUVs
|47.8%
|29.8%
|19.0%
|2.0%
|Connecticut
|SUVs
|48.0%
|38.1%
|10.4%
|1.9%
|Delaware
|SUVs
|45.8%
|37.2%
|13.6%
|2.4%
|Florida
|Cars
|40.5%
|41.8%
|13.7%
|2.5%
|Georgia
|SUVs
|40.4%
|40.2%
|16.0%
|2.3%
|Hawaii
|Cars
|35.6%
|43.3%
|16.0%
|3.8%
|Idaho
|SUVs
|40.2%
|25.0%
|31.2%
|2.2%
|Illinois
|SUVs
|45.8%
|36.4%
|12.9%
|3.4%
|Indiana
|SUVs
|43.7%
|35.2%
|16.3%
|3.6%
|Iowa
|SUVs
|44.4%
|26.1%
|24.3%
|3.9%
|Kansas
|SUVs
|42.2%
|31.7%
|21.6%
|3.1%
|Kentucky
|SUVs
|41.5%
|31.3%
|23.0%
|3.1%
|Louisiana
|SUVs
|40.2%
|33.9%
|23.6%
|1.8%
|Maine
|SUVs
|49.4%
|23.4%
|24.1%
|1.9%
|Maryland
|SUVs
|43.4%
|41.7%
|11.1%
|2.7%
|Massachusetts
|SUVs
|50.2%
|34.3%
|12.0%
|2.0%
|Michigan
|SUVs
|51.7%
|24.2%
|19.3%
|3.2%
|Minnesota
|SUVs
|48.5%
|26.6%
|20.1%
|3.5%
|Mississippi
|SUVs
|38.3%
|38.2%
|21.0%
|1.9%
|Missouri
|SUVs
|42.7%
|33.4%
|19.6%
|3.1%
|Montana
|SUVs
|44.9%
|17.1%
|34.2%
|1.9%
|Nebraska
|SUVs
|44.5%
|26.6%
|24.6%
|3.1%
|Nevada
|Cars
|39.3%
|42.8%
|14.5%
|2.4%
|New Hampshire
|SUVs
|46.8%
|28.7%
|18.6%
|1.8%
|New Jersey
|SUVs
|48.5%
|39.4%
|8.0%
|2.4%
|New Mexico
|SUVs
|38.7%
|34.2%
|24.1%
|2.2%
|New York
|SUVs
|53.0%
|32.1%
|11.6%
|2.1%
|North Carolina
|SUVs
|41.4%
|38.3%
|16.3%
|2.6%
|North Dakota
|SUVs
|45.5%
|19.2%
|31.4%
|2.7%
|Ohio
|SUVs
|43.5%
|35.9%
|15.9%
|3.2%
|Oklahoma
|SUVs
|40.1%
|32.2%
|24.5%
|2.4%
|Oregon
|SUVs
|41.2%
|37.1%
|17.7%
|2.7%
|Pennsylvania
|SUVs
|48.0%
|33.4%
|14.9%
|2.4%
|Rhode Island
|SUVs
|49.6%
|33.0%
|14.1%
|1.9%
|South Carolina
|SUVs
|42.0%
|35.7%
|19.1%
|2.3%
|South Dakota
|SUVs
|45.9%
|20.1%
|29.8%
|3.1%
|Tennessee
|SUVs
|42.4%
|34.9%
|19.1%
|2.6%
|Texas
|SUVs
|40.6%
|37.3%
|19.2%
|2.1%
|Utah
|SUVs
|39.9%
|35.4%
|20.5%
|3.1%
|Vermont
|SUVs
|46.8%
|26.0%
|24.6%
|1.9%
|Virginia
|SUVs
|41.2%
|40.5%
|14.2%
|2.8%
|Washington
|SUVs
|39.1%
|38.5%
|18.3%
|2.6%
|West Virginia
|SUVs
|45.6%
|24.6%
|27.1%
|1.9%
|Wisconsin
|SUVs
|46.7%
|27.5%
|21.0%
|3.6%
|Wyoming
|SUVs
|42.1%
|17.6%
|37.6%
|1.6%
- SUVs are the most popular vehicle type in 45 of 50 states, while cars account for the remaining five states.
- Pickup trucks are not the most popular vehicle type in any state and have the highest share in Wyoming at 37.6 percent.
- New York has the highest share of SUVs, which comprise 53.0 percent of the state’s vehicle share.
- Passenger cars are the most popular vehicle type in states with temperate climates
- California has the highest share of cars at 48.6 percent.
- Hawaii is the state that has the lowest share of SUVs, but the vehicle still accounts for more than one-third of the state’s vehicles.
- Iowa has the highest share of minivans, at 3.9 percent.
Methodology:
iSeeCars.com analyzed over 1.9 million used car sales from June 2021 through May 2022. The shares of trucks, suvs, passenger cars (defined as sedans, coupes, convertibles, hatchbacks, and wagons), and minivans within each US state were calculated and used as ranking metrics across states.
This article, Which Vehicle Type is the Most Popular in Each State?, originally appeared on iSeeCars.com.