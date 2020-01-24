Stationary store Papyrus going out of business

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 22: A pedestrian walks by a Papyrus store on January 22, 2020 in San Francisco, California. Greeting card and stationery chain Papyrus announced plans to shutter all of its 254 retail stores in the next four to six weeks. Papyrus employs on estimated 1,400 people. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

A mall staple is going out of business.

Papyrus — best known for selling stationery and upscale greeting cards — is folding.

Schurman fine paper, which owns the brand, filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy Thursday.

It’s closing all 254 of its stores in the U.S. and Canada and more than a thousand workers will be out of a job.

The company blamed an overexpansion of stores, the brick-and-mortar shopping downturn — and its inability to fully recover from the 2008 financial crisis.

The company started in 1950 selling cards and imported stationery wholesale, before expanding into retail stores in 1973.

It grew to 500 stores, including its American greetings, Carlton cards, and paper destiny brands.