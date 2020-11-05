Starbucks reveals holiday cups — and you can get one free

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Starbucks’ new holiday cups have arrived for the season! Beginning Friday, customers will have their drinks served in one of four new festive cups — and even have a chance to earn a free one.

Since 1997, Starbucks has been offering holiday in a cup. This year’s theme, Carry the Merry, invites customers to enjoy the “little moments of brightness.”

“Our thought behind the cups this year was about people carrying them out in the world as messengers of joy,” said Jeff Wilkson, creative director for Starbucks. “In a way, that message deepened as we got further and further into this year. We want to be that beacon for people, a brief moment that they can look forward to.”

The four designs will feature ribbons, polka dots, sparkle, and the signature brand wrap.

Photo: Starbucks

Also on Friday, the company will be giving away one reusable cup of the new limited-edition designs to celebrate the return of their holiday drink menu. All customers have to do is order any holiday or fall beverage and it will be served in the cup at no extra charge.

The offer is only valid on Friday, Nov. 6. The free collectible cup will be available U.S. stores including café, drive-thru, curbside, and with Uber Eats.

This year’s seasonal drinks include peppermint mocha, toasted white chocolate mocha, caramel brulee latte, chestnut praline latte and eggnog latte.