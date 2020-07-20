St. Louis couple charged for pulling guns at protest

ST. LOUIS (AP) – St. Louis’ top prosecutor has charged a husband and wife with felony unlawful use of a weapon for displaying guns during a racial injustice protest outside their mansion. Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner announced the charges Monday against Mark and Patricia McCloskey.

Both are personal injury attorneys and in their 60s. The McCloskeys’ actions during the June 28 protest drew praise from some who said they were legally defending their $1.15 million home, but scorn from others who said they risked bloodshed. Several hundred protesters were marching to the mayor’s home, just a few blocks away.

Senator Marsha Blackburn weighed in on the decision on Twitter:

This couple was defending themselves on private property after the rage mob broke down an iron gate and violently threatened them. But the radical left will take down and attack anyone that does not buy into their extremist agenda.https://t.co/P7YnlyA6nU — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) July 20, 2020

